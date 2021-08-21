JulSwap Price Hits $0.0298 (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. JulSwap has a market cap of $16.32 million and approximately $676,969.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00135502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00149612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,401.85 or 0.99662240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.22 or 0.00922903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.22 or 0.06680049 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 547,559,821 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

