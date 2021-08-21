Just Group (LON:JUST) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $95.86

Shares of Just Group plc (LON:JUST) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.86 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.18). Just Group shares last traded at GBX 91.20 ($1.19), with a volume of 661,738 shares.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Just Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The firm has a market cap of £946.92 million and a P/E ratio of -6.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.52.

In other news, insider David Richardson sold 156,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40), for a total value of £167,866.95 ($219,319.24).

Just Group plc

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

