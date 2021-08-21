JUST Hits Market Capitalization of $157.62 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. One JUST coin can now be bought for $0.0697 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JUST has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $157.62 million and approximately $111.38 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00057077 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00132109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.04 or 0.00159346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,966.33 or 0.99982751 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.87 or 0.00920888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.65 or 0.06512714 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

