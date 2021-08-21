JustBet Hits Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $3,086.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

