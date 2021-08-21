Kadena (KDA) Market Cap Hits $114.68 Million

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a market cap of $114.68 million and $2.21 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kadena has traded up 49.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00058324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00135154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00149197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,175.95 or 0.99866966 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $457.36 or 0.00928807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,286.54 or 0.06674333 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,746,343 coins. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

