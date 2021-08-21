Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Trading Up 4.8%

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) was up 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 43,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 69,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KHOTF shares. Nordea Equity Research started coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

