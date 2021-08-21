KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,333,000 after acquiring an additional 414,453 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,656,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,998,000 after buying an additional 267,816 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,371,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,054,000 after buying an additional 446,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,454,000 after buying an additional 169,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 40 North Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,356,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

NYSE:KBR opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -143.23 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.54.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

