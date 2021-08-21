Keep Network (KEEP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $39.08 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000851 BTC on exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $238.89 million and approximately $39.08 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00057570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.44 or 0.00828220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00047976 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 575,016,566 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.