KeyFi 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,523.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KeyFi has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. KeyFi has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $2,523.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00056924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.50 or 0.00133872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00159212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,950.60 or 1.00042540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.37 or 0.00916363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.65 or 0.06592402 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,497,361 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

