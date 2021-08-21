KeyFi (KEYFI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,000.00

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 21st. During the last week, KeyFi has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $3,000.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00058251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00135484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00149201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,196.06 or 0.99845141 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $457.61 or 0.00928745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.20 or 0.06659312 BTC.

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,497,361 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

