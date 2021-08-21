KickToken [new] (KICK) One Day Volume Tops $2.81 Million

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One KickToken [new] coin can currently be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KickToken [new] has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. KickToken [new] has a market capitalization of $21.40 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KickToken [new] Profile

KickToken [new] (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,494,970,459 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken [new] Coin Trading

