Kineko (KKO) Price Reaches $0.43 on Exchanges

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, Kineko has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kineko has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $117,740.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kineko alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00056975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00134718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00158975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48,970.56 or 1.00278317 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.36 or 0.00932453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.79 or 0.06587099 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 6,603,475 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.