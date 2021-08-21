Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.1% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $37.83 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

