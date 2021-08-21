Klever Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.44 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. Klever has a market capitalization of $152.98 million and $1.44 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klever has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Klever coin can now be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00057023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.61 or 0.00134291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.72 or 0.00159073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48,952.86 or 1.00198388 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.72 or 0.00924591 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.91 or 0.06594715 BTC.

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

