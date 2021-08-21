Klimatas 1-Day Volume Tops $96.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $13,552.19 and $96.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded up 15.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 160.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.