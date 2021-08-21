Knekted (KNT) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Knekted has a market capitalization of $107,893.41 and $2.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Knekted coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Knekted has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Knekted alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00057016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.56 or 0.00812883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00048135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00103097 BTC.

Knekted Coin Profile

Knekted (KNT) is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official website is knekted.net . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Buying and Selling Knekted

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Knekted Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Knekted and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.