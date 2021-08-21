KoHo Chain (KHC) Price Hits $0.17

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One KoHo Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KoHo Chain has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $15,987.00 worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KoHo Chain has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00056975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00134718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00158975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,970.56 or 1.00278317 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.36 or 0.00932453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.79 or 0.06587099 BTC.

KoHo Chain Coin Profile

KoHo Chain’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,000 coins. KoHo Chain’s official Twitter account is @ChainKoho

Buying and Selling KoHo Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KoHo Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KoHo Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KoHo Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

