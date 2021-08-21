Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KTB opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.99. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.