Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Krones AG (ETR:KRN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €87.50 ($102.94).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KRN shares. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Krones stock opened at €84.85 ($99.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Krones has a 1-year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 1-year high of €90.45 ($106.41). The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €81.41.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

