Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Krystal Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($2.96). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Krystal Biotech.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRYS. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRYS stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.30. 98,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,530. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.32. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $87.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.12.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.