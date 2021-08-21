Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2021

Analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Krystal Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($2.96). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRYS. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRYS stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.30. 98,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,530. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.32. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $87.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.12.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.