Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRYS. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $53.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.12. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $87.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.32.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

