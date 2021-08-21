Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KURA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $15.90 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.