Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.5% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $153.37 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $155.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.67.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

