Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,281 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.6% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 71.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $407.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $399.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $411.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

