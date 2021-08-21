Lambda Price Up 38.9% Over Last Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $39.05 million and $19.64 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00057346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.96 or 0.00821053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00047727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00104770 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

LAMB is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,254,941 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

