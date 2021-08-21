Lamden (TAU) Price Tops $0.0579 on Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. Lamden has a market capitalization of $8.24 million and approximately $61,927.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0579 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.