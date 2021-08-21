Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 48,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,679 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 72,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $82.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.68. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.