Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $201.10 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 19.1% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $201,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after acquiring an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after acquiring an additional 167,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,180,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $445.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $436.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $449.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

