Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 122.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $166.70 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $186.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

