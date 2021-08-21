Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,029 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Southern by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in The Southern by 843,210.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,483 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Southern by 18,481.8% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,439 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Southern by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,205 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $67.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.32. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

