Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,781 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,446 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,294,000 after purchasing an additional 642,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,253,000 after purchasing an additional 852,641 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,126,000 after purchasing an additional 699,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,609,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 343,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.05 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

