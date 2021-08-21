Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,834 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Moller Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.16 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

