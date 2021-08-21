Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 52,000 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Owens & Minor worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth about $2,600,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Owens & Minor by 37.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Owens & Minor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $3,539,624.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $953,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,015,379 in the last 90 days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE OMI opened at $37.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.