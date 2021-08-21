Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of IGV opened at $408.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.52. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

