Lead Wallet Market Capitalization Achieves $2.26 Million (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00131958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00151570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,981.26 or 0.99937027 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.19 or 0.00914450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.54 or 0.06638237 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.