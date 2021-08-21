Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $1.15 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.7% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Amazon.com by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after buying an additional 224,705 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $2,987,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,387. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,199.95 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,474.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.