Lepricon Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.05 Million (L3P)

Lepricon (CURRENCY:L3P) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Lepricon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lepricon has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $1.05 million worth of Lepricon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lepricon has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00057216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.22 or 0.00820268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00047705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00104343 BTC.

About Lepricon

Lepricon (L3P) is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Lepricon’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 147,066,490 coins. Lepricon’s official Twitter account is @lepriconio

According to CryptoCompare, “Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) – an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code that is transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority. Lepricon seeks to unlock and realise the potential of gaming and NFTs in blockchain by providing a platform for gamified DeFi dApps with a core focus on user experience. “

Buying and Selling Lepricon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lepricon directly using US dollars.

