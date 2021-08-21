Levolution (LEVL) Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Levolution coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Levolution has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Levolution has a total market cap of $13.57 million and approximately $121,926.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00057340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.52 or 0.00821960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00047779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00104536 BTC.

Levolution Profile

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,094,622 coins. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Levolution is levolution.io . The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Buying and Selling Levolution

