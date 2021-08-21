Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $13,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 88.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $187.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 78.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.22. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $133.86 and a 12-month high of $187.69.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.80.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

