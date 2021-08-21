Lido DAO Token (LDO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $221.94 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $6.27 or 0.00012787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $153.80 million and $221.94 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00057863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00132835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00159252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,020.96 or 1.00013506 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.04 or 0.00924307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.37 or 0.06527415 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

