Linear Market Capitalization Achieves $253.03 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, Linear has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $253.03 million and approximately $43.71 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Linear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00057593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00015010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.95 or 0.00826616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00048019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00105553 BTC.

About Linear

LINA is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,229,567 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.