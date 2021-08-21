LINKA (LINKA) Price Up 3% This Week

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $69,488.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00058649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.77 or 0.00831645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00048659 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002098 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

