Lisk (LSK) Price Hits $4.98 on Major Exchanges

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $4.98 or 0.00010105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $641.38 million and $111.94 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00051691 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00028245 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002163 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,819,385 coins and its circulating supply is 128,901,057 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

