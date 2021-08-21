Lition Trading Up 10.5% Over Last Week (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Lition has a total market cap of $336,558.72 and $46,476.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

About Lition

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Lition

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

