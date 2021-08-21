LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Position Trimmed by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,380,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.02% of LiveRamp worth $64,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,930,000 after buying an additional 479,172 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,181,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,161,000 after buying an additional 762,550 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,675,000 after buying an additional 255,356 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,728,000 after buying an additional 517,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,531,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,436,000 after buying an additional 454,881 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RAMP. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.30.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. On average, analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

