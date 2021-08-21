LOCGame One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.81 Million (LOCG)

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. One LOCGame coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LOCGame has a market cap of $8.13 million and $1.81 million worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LOCGame has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00057068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00132415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00151961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,018.42 or 0.99975525 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.18 or 0.00912042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.48 or 0.06625445 BTC.

LOCGame Coin Profile

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,191,978 coins and its circulating supply is 35,270,482 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame . LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio

LOCGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LOCGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

