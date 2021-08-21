London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNSTY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of LNSTY stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.51. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $35.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.25.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

