LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 260.80 ($3.41). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 260.20 ($3.40), with a volume of 1,050,483 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMP shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. LondonMetric Property has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 250 ($3.27).

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 245.68. The company has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 9.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.10. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Martin McGann sold 162,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total value of £382,300.35 ($499,477.85). Also, insider Katerina Patmore acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £11,800 ($15,416.78).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

