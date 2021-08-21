L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

LRLCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of LRLCY opened at $91.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.34. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $62.62 and a twelve month high of $95.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.58.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

