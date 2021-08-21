Loser Coin (LOWB) Market Cap Hits $6.68 Million

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.68 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00135502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00149612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,401.85 or 0.99662240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.22 or 0.00922903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.22 or 0.06680049 BTC.

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

